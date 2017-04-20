Gian Sagar College Row: Pathankot college takes over trust as top faculty members resign

Gian Sagar Hospital at Banur Gian Sagar Hospital at Banur

AMIDST PROTESTS by students of Gian Sagar Medical College and Hospital, some of the top faculty members, including dean, principal, registrar and chief medical records officer, resigned on Wednesday. The management of the Pathankot-based Chintpurni Medical College (CMC) has taken over the Gian Sagar trust and the new management said they would resume teaching from Thursday after paying the salaries of teaching and non-teaching staff.

Speaking to Chandigarh Newsline, the dean of the college, A S Sekhon, said he, principal of the medical college, Dr Jasbir Kaur, registrar Narinder Sood and CMRO V S Joshi, have resigned after the management failed to give them any assurance that they would pay the salaries of employees and begin classes.

“We have held many internal meetings with the management and asked them to think about the future of the students and the employees, who have not got their salaries for the last six months. The meetings yielded no result. It was better to resign,” Sekhon added.

Head of the CMC management, Swaran Salaria, told Chandigarh Newsline that he has taken over the Gian Sagar trust, which was running the college on Wednesday and they would start paying salaries of all the teaching and non-teaching staff Thursday onwards. He also said that of the four colleges, three will be functional from Friday while one would start functioning from Monday.

When asked about the Punjab government’s decision to shut the college, Salaria said it was wrong on the government’s part and instead of shutting it down, the government should devise some methods to restart it by providing financial help as the future of around 2,000 students and 4,000 employees was at stake.

CMC was in the eye of a storm last year when over 140 students of medical courses, including MBBS, revolted against the management following which they were shifted to other colleges. The nursing students, who also protested against the management, left the hostels and the students will return on Monday after assurances from the new management.

Punjab Health Minister Brahm Mohindra told Chandigarh Newsline that the government would go ahead with their decision of issuing a show cause notice to the institute. “It is their internal matter and the government has nothing to do with it…we won’t change the decision.”

The government has already sent the show cause notice for legal vetting and it is expected to be cleared by Thursday, sources said.

