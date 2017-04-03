GGDSD college holds guest lecture on mathematics

The Department of mathematics, GGDSD College, Sector 32-C, Chandigarh, organised a guest lecture on Applications of Mathematics. The guest of honour, Professor S K Tomar from the Centre for Advanced Study in Mathematics, Panjab University, delivered the talk on “Mathematics and its Applications in Real Life”.

Students were apprised of the applications of mathematics in real life through interesting similes and examples. Students posed questions about mathematics and its scope, which were answered by Dr Tomar.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App now