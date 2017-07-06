GGDSD College: Admission to BBA, BCA courses to begin on July 10

The last day of filing objections for BBA course is July 7. EXPRESS PHOTO BY PRAVEEN KHANNA (Representational) The last day of filing objections for BBA course is July 7. EXPRESS PHOTO BY PRAVEEN KHANNA (Representational)

AS COLLEGE admission has been centralised, admissions to BBA and BCA courses will begin on July 10 at GGDSD College, Sector 32. The college released the provisional merit list for BBA and BCA centralised admission on Wednesday.

Dr Bhushan Kumar Sharma, Principal of GGDSD College, said, “The provisional merit list for BBA-I centralised admissions has been released by the college and is available on http://www.dhe.chd.gov.in. The highest merit score in the general category (outside UT) is 96.8 per cent while in the general category of the UT Pool, the highest merit received this year is 95.2 per cent.”

The college received 2,937 forms from the director higher education (DHE) website for BBA course and the total number of seats in all colleges is 920. The number of forms received for BCA is 1,753 and the number of seats for the course is 820. The last day of filing objections for BBA course is July 7.

The admission for BCA course will be held between July 13 and July 15. The highest merit list for BCA general pool is 111.6 and for UT pool 113.53. Dr Ajay Sharma, Coordinator, BBA said, “If the name of any candidate appears in discrepancy list, he or she is required to deposit deficient documents at the Library of GGDSD College, Sector 32, Chandigarh, or upload the same at website: http://www.dhe.chd.gov.in by 7 July, 2017 before 1 pm.”

With the tentative merit list decalred, students can also file objections, if any, by July 7, before 1 pm. Dr Bhushan said, “The tentative schedule of the first round of counselling for BBA-I admissions has also been uploaded. The first round of physical counselling will be held from July 10-12.”

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App