German makes a comeback

The Union Cabinet have approved that German language will be taught in Kendriya Vidyalayas. The Union Cabinet on Wednesday gave its approval to a joint declaration of intent between the HRD ministry and the federal foreign office of Germany in this regard.

According to PTI, an official statement released here said that an “ex-post approval” has been given to the ‘Joint Declaration of Intent’ on promotion of German as an additional foreign language in Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs) in conformity with the National Education Policy of India and promotion of teaching of modern

Indian languages in Germany.

“The Joint Declaration of Intent will help to intensify existing bilateral cooperation between India and Germany and to further advance relations between the two countries in the field of education in accordance with the laws, policies and regulations in force in the two countries,” it added.

German was earlier being taught in KVs but last year the Board of Governors (BoG) of the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS), headed by HRD minister Smriti Irani, had in its meeting on October 27 decided to discontinue the teaching of German language as an option to Sanskrit.

The decision had led to much furore and controversy. Earlier, this year on October 5, a Joint Declaration of Intent had been signed regarding the promotion of German as a foreign language in India and promotion of modern Indian languages in Germany.

As part of the declaration on promotion of each other’s languages, students in KVs will be able to opt for the German language as an additional foreign language, in conformity with the National Education Policy of India.

