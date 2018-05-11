GCET 2018: Results on May 14 at dte.goa.gov.in

GCET 2018: The results will be available on the official website, dte.goa.gov.in by 2:30 pm. GCET 2018: The results will be available on the official website, dte.goa.gov.in by 2:30 pm.

GCET 2018: The results of Goa Common Entrance Test (GCET) results will be declared on May 14. As per media reports, the results will be available on the official website, dte.goa.gov.in by 2:30 pm. This year, 4,168 students had appeared for the examination that was held across 15 centres on May 8 and May 9. The exam was conducted by Directorate of Technical Education along with Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay.

The Biology paper was scrapped out from the GCET, and the examination was conducted only in Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics. Last year, Pratheek Rebello topped the examination followed by Divya Prabhu and Jay Naik.

GCET 2018 results: How to download

Visit the official website – dtegoa.gov.in

On the homepage, click on GCET 2018 results

A pdf file will display the score

Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

The examination was conducted for admissions to degree programmes in engineering, pharmacy, nursing and allied health courses. In Goa, there are nearly 1,230 engineering programme seats available across five colleges. In pharmacy there are 120 seats at two institutes while 100 seats are available in nursing. Close to 20 each will be filled through GCET 2017 in five allied health sciences like physiotherapy.

