Goa HSSC exams 2017: Class 12 exam dates revised, check final date sheet here

The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Education has released the final date sheet for the Higher Secondary School Ceritficate (HSSC) 2017 exams. The tests are scheduled for the month of March this year. The dates have been revised in accordance to the 2017 Assembly Elections.

The exams that previously were initially scheduled for March 11 . The Marathi Language II paper will now be held on March 22 and the Political Science paper has been postponed by three days to March 14.

The general stream (Arts, Commerce and Science) exams begin on March 1, 2017. The vocational papers for both the general stream and the Children with Special Needs (CWSN) will begin from March 2, 2017. The date sheet can be downloaded from the official website.

The exams will begin at 10 am. Candidates are advised to reach the exam centers before 9.30 am.

Date sheet:

General Stream

Wednesday, March 1, 2017

English Language I (411)

Marathi Language I (412)

Friday, March 3, 2017

Accountancy (605)

Physics (702)

History (501)

Monday, March 6, 2017

Chemistry (703)

Business Studies (655)

Wednesday, March 8, 2017

Economics (652)

Thursday, March 9, 2017

Biology (704)

Geology (706)

Friday, March 10, 2017

Hindi Language II (424)

Portuguese Language II (428)

Tuesday, March 14, 2017

Mathematics (754)

Mathematics & Statistics (606)

Political Science (553)

Wednesday, March 15, 2017

Psychology (752)

Cookery (504)

Thursday, March 16, 2017

Geography(551)

Friday, March 17, 2017

English Language II (421)

Urdu Language II (425)

French Language II (427)

Konkani Language II (422)

Sanskrit Language II (426)

Painting (505)

Saturday, March 18, 2017

Secretarial Practice (654)

Monday, March 20, 2017

Co-operation (651)

Banking (601)

Logic (552)

Computer Science(705)

Tuesday, March 21, 2017

Sociology(554)

Wednesday, March 22, 2017

Marathi Language II (423)

Vocational Stream- General

Thursday, March 2, 2017

English Communication Skills (201)

Saturday, March 4, 2017

Accountancy (225)

Apparel Designing & Decoration (266)

Confectionery (285)

Auto Transmission (323)

Electronic Materials & Workshop Practice (332)

Community Health Nursing-II (362)

Travel Formalities (357)

Biology (Vocational) (292)

Computer Software Application (316)

Food Production (271)

Olericulture ( 384 )

Tuesday, March 7, 2017

General Foundation Course (202)

Friday, March 10, 2017

Computer Application (233)

Clothing Construction (267)

Bakery (284)

Automobile Engineering-II (322)

Digital Electronics & Computers (331)

Fundamental of Nursing-II (361)

Chemistry (Vocational) (291)

Mathematics (Vocational) (311)

Pomology (383)

Tuesday, March 14, 2017

Stenography (213)

Life Insurance (231)

Business Communication & Advertising (252)

Fiber to Fabric and Fashion Marketing (265)

Food Science and Costing (286)

Auto Servicing & Garage Management (371)

Maternity & Child Health-II (363)

Electronic & Electrical Measurements (341)

Cost Accounting & Taxation (221)

Functional Management (244)

Introduction to the Hospitality Industry (356)

Vegetable, Floriculture and Landscaping (295)

Computer Organization and Operating System(315)

Applied & Consumer Electronics (333)

Food & Beverage Service (272)

Floriculture ( 385)

Thursday, March 16, 2017

Office Procedure & Practice (215)

General Insurance (232)

Marketing Management (254)

Dyeing & Printing (264)

Accommodation Operation (274)

Auto Electricals (372)

Domestic & Consumer Appliances (342)

Psychology , Mental Hygiene, Mental diseases &

Sociology (364)

Principles & Practice of Auditing (222)

Industrial Administration (245)

Travel Agency Operations & Ticketing (355)

Commercial Crops (294)

Web Technology (317)

Industrial Electronics & Instrumentation (334)

Gardening & Landscaping ( 386 )

Vocational Stream- CWSN

Thursday, March 2, 2017

English Communication Skills (CWSN) (203)

Saturday, March 4, 2017

Computer Software Application (CWSN) (319)

Tuesday, March 7, 2017

General Foundation Course (CWSN) (204)

Friday, March 10, 2017

Computer Application (CWSN) (234)

Tuesday, March 14, 2017

Computer Organization and Operating System(318)

Thursday, March 16, 2017

Web Technology (CWSN) (320)

