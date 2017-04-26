Goa Board class 12th exams 2017 results to be declared on April 27

Goa Board Class 12th results 2017: The general stream (Arts, Commerce and Science) exams had begun on March 1, 2017 and ended on March 22. Goa Board Class 12th results 2017: The general stream (Arts, Commerce and Science) exams had begun on March 1, 2017 and ended on March 22.

Goa Board 12th results 2017: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Education (GBSHSE) will declare the Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) 2017 exams results tomorrow, that is, April 27 at 10:30 am. Last year the results were out on May 12. This year, a total of 16,901 candidates — both regular and repeaters — appeared for the examination. Out of which, 8739 are girls and 8162 are boys. There were 3744 arts candidates, 5139 from commerce, 5216 from commerce and 2802 students from vocational. The general stream (Arts, Commerce and Science) exams had begun on March 1, 2017 and ended on March 22.

To make result checking easier, the Goa Board HSSC results can be seen in the following websites:

schools9.com

ExamResults.net

examResults.net/goa

results.amarujala.com

KnowYourResult.com

Goa12.KnowYourResult.com

indiaresults.com

jagranjosh.com

exametc.com

Steps to check the Goa Board 12th results 2017:

Visit the official sites sites mentioned above

Click on the link ‘Goa HSSC (Class 12) Board Results 2017’

Enter your roll number and the seucrity number. Click on submit

The results will be displayed

Download and take a print out

To view the results through mobile, the candidate can send SMS:

GOA12<space>SEAT NUMBER – Send it to 56263

GOA12<space>SEAT NUMBER – Send it to 58888

GOA12<space>SEAT NUMBER – Send it to 5676750

GB12<space>SEAT NUMBER – Send it to 54242

IVRS & USSD

• 58888 (58888xxx multi-modals)

• *588# (*588# multi-modals)

