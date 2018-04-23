Goa GBSHSE Class 12th results 2018 on April 28 at gbshse.gov.in

GBSHSE Class 12 results 2018: Students can check their respective scores at the official website — gbshse.gov.in, once released. Students can check their respective scores at the official website — gbshse.gov.in, once released.

GBSHSE Class 12 results 2018: The result of HSSC class 12 board exams will be declared by the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) by next week. All those students who had appeared for the same can check their respective scores at the official website — gbshse.gov.in, once released. The exams this year started from March 5 and continued till March 26. Nearly 18,502 students appeared for the GBSHSE exams in March. For vocational stream students, the exams were conducted from March 6 to March 17, 2018. In 2017, the results for class 12 exams were released by the board on April 27.

Last year, out of total 16,521 students who had appeared for the exam, 14,666 cleared it and only 2,064 had failed. The pass percentage was at 89. As per the GBSHSE, the stream-wise passing percentage last year was: 88.12 percent for science, 87.53 percent for arts, 96.70 percent for commerce and 88.15 percent for vocational. As many as 8739 girls and 8162 boys had appeared for the exams which were conducted from March 1, 2017 and ended on March 22. There were 3744 arts candidates, 5139 from commerce, 5216 from commerce and 2802 students from vocational.

GBSHSE Class 12 results 2018, steps to check result

Step 1: Log on to the official website of the board mentioned above

Step 2: Click on the link for result

Step 3: In the provided fields, enter your roll number and other required details

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

Websites to check results

Once released, students can check their scores at various websites, namely — examresults.net/goa, schools9.com, results.amarujala.com, KnowYourResult.com, Goa12.KnowYourResult.com, indiaresults.com.

Results through sms

GOA12<space>SEAT NUMBER – Send it to 56263

GOA12<space>SEAT NUMBER – Send it to 58888

GOA12<space>SEAT NUMBER – Send it to 5676750

GB12<space>SEAT NUMBER – Send it to 54242

The Class 12 exam was held across 16 centres and started at 10 am each day. The Goa Board took strict measures this year with not allowing candidates enter exam hall who arrive more than half-an-hour late after the exam started. Moreover, Goa Board instructions examiners that no student should be allowed to leave the examination hall before 11 am.

The rules were not just restricted to students. This year, reports suggest, Goa Board warned teachers who are in-service during the board exams to avoid any kind of mistakes or they will be fined Rs 25 as penalty.

