GB Pant college barred from admitting students this year

The GB Pant Engineering College (GBPEC) has been barred from admitting students for the 2018-19 academic year by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) for failing to provide documents to the body, showing “rectification” of “deficiencies” in basic infrastructure. A similar decision was taken in 2017-18, after a Standard Appellate Committee (SAC) — set up by AICTE — in its report on September 20 last year found that facilities such as research laboratory, sick room, principal’s quarters, common room for both women and men were not present in the college, and that hostel facility was not available.

On January 11, the SAC barred admissions for 2018-19 as well. However, the college filed an appeal on January 23, and got another chance to present their case.

On April 5, the SAC made its final recommendation in this regard. An order issued on April 12, and signed by the Director (Approval) AICTE, said, “… a Speaking Order was issued on 23/01/2018 and in response of the same, a letter dated 23/02/2018 written by Mr Manoj Kumar, IAS, was presented to the Committee members. The letter clearly stated about the future integration proposal of Polytechnic College with the Engineering College. However, no document w.r’t rectification of deficiencies noted, has been presented. In light of the above facts, recommendations made by earlier SAC on 11/01/2018 shall apply.”

The order said the recommendations have been accepted and the institute placed under the ‘No Admission’ category on the AICTE website.

Responding to the decision, GBPEC Principal O P Verma said, “We presented all papers to the committee. But permissions sought for the college are in the name of a polytechnic college and not an engineering college… which is why problems are arising. We will write to the MHRD, saying we should be allowed to admit students.”

Students and teachers of the college had protested over the infrastructure issues in March last year. The protest was called off on April 29, after CM Arvind Kejriwal allegedly admitted that there was a “valid case of corruption” and said the land belonging to GBPEC would be given back to them.

Established in 2007, GBPEC was to be built on 60 acres of the 65 acre-land available with GB Pant Polytechnic. However, it was built on 2.48 acres of an abandoned hostel building instead.

Last year, Education Minister Manish Sisodia had said the intake at GBPEC would be increased from 3,000 to 7,000. Secretary (education) Punya Salila Srivastava and Sisodia did not respond to queries. Director, Department of Higher Education, Garima Gupta, said she was not aware of the issue.

