Gazetted marksheets will be uploaded on the website in 3 days: MU

THE UNIVERSITY of Mumbai told the Bombay High Court Thursday that the gazetted marksheets of students, whose results have been declared, will be uploaded on the website within three days. In five days, hard copies of marksheets will be available to students from their respective colleges, the university told the court. A bench headed by Justice Anoop V Mohta was hearing a petition filed by law students seeking compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the loss of educational and employment opportunities because of the delay by the university in declaring results.

Rui Rodrigues, the counsel on behalf of the university, told the court that most results had already been declared. “Of the 153 exams conducted for Arts courses, results for 151 have been declared. In the BSc. stream, of the 47 exams, results of 43 have been declared. Of the 175 exams held in the technology stream, results of 170 have been declared. In BCom, results of 30 out of the 50 exams have been declared,” Rodrigues informed the court.

Rodrigues said that the university’s server had crashed due to the heave rain and an additional server would be outsourced and the portal would be made functional. While Commerce results were declared late Sunday, students complained that the results portal had only worked intermittently. On Thursday evening, results were made available online through a new portal — http://www.mumresults.in.

Amid the Ganpati festival and heavy rain, the assessment work had slowed down but the work was picking pace again, Rodrigues told the court. The case will be heard next on September 6. Deadline for applying to 3-year law courses extended In the wake of the delay in results, the Bombay High Court has extended the deadline for applying to three-year law courses till September 6.

The initial deadline of August 5 was extended to August 31 by the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell as graduates of the university had not received their results. On Thursday, the bench comprising Justice Anoop V Mohta and Justice Bharati Dangre extended it further till September 6.

