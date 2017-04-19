Gauhati University Semester 3 Arts exam 2016: Results declared at gauhati.ac.in

Gauhati University: The students can check resuls on the official website Gauhati University: The students can check resuls on the official website

Gauhati University results 2016: The Gauhati University has declared the results for the semester three exams of Arts courses. The exams were held in November and December, 2016. The results are available for the undergradute courses of Arts stream on gauhati.ac.in. Due to heavy traffic, the university’s official website is now functioning properly. We suggest students to view their result after some time.

Steps to download the results for Gauhati University semester exams 2016:

– Go to the official website of the university (gauhati.ac.in)

– Click on the “Results” tab.

– Enter your details, like your roll number and semester, in the fields provided.

– Click on “Submit” and check your results.

– Download a copy of the results sheet and take a print out of the same for further reference.

Gauhati University has also invited applications for PG Diploma programmes – Assamese, Odia, Tamil and Nepali. The eligible candidates have to submit the application form latest by April 28, 2017.

The candidates have to pay application fees of Rs 400 at the GU counter. The date of admission is May 2 and the exams will commence from first week of May, 2017.

