Gauhati University science and commerce streams semester 4 exam 2016 results announced, check at gauhati.ac.in

The results are available for the undergradute courses on the official website – gauhati.ac.in. The results are available for the undergradute courses on the official website – gauhati.ac.in.

The Gauhati University has declared the results for the semester four exams of science and commerce courses. The exams were held in November and December 2016. The results are available for the undergraduate courses on the official website – gauhati.ac.in. The students of 2015 batch can now view their scores.

Gauhati University results, here’s how to download:

Step 1: Go to the official website of the university (gauhati.ac.in)

Step 2: Click on the “Results” tab.

Step 3: Enter your details, like your roll number and semester, in the fields provided.

Step 4: Click on “Submit” and check your results.

Step 5: Download a copy of the results sheet and take a print out of the same for further reference.

As per a HT report, a students’ body recently asked the Gauhati University (GU) authorities to refund fees and other expenses of candidates of all those aspirants who were to give the entrance examinations which were postponed on July 17. This exam for various postgraduate courses in the varsity was scheduled for July 20. However, it was put on hold after the Gauhati High Court on July 15 stayed the test on the basis of a petition by some graduates.

The admissions were scheduled for July 28 and 29, and classes were to have begun from August 1.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd