Gauhati University B.A semester 3 exam result declared, check at gauhati.ac.in

Gauhati University BA 3rd sem result: Students should note that due to heavy traffic, they might not be able to open the website immediately. Students should note that due to heavy traffic, they might not be able to open the website immediately.

Gauhati University BA 3rd sem result: The result of BA third semester exams have been released by the Gauhati University (GU) on the official website – gauhati.ac.in. All those students who had appeared for the same are required to check their respective scores at the website itself. In 2017, the university had declared the results for BA, B Sc and B Com 1st and 5th semester programmes in March.

Gauhati University BA 3rd sem result, steps to check

Step 1: Log on to the official website gauhati.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the link for result

Step 3: In the provided fields, enter the required details

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

Students should note that due to heavy traffic, they might not be able to open the website immediately or the same would take a long time to open. They are required to maintain patience and try again after 10-12 minutes by refreshing the page.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd