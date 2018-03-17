Gauhati University B.A semester 3 exam result declared, check at gauhati.ac.in

Gauhati University BA 3rd sem result: The result of BA third semester exams have been released by the Gauhati University (GU) on the official website – gauhati.ac.in. All those students who had appeared for the same are required to check their respective scores at the website itself. In 2017, the university had declared the results for BA, B Sc and B Com 1st and 5th semester programmes in March.
Gauhati University BA 3rd sem result, steps to check
Step 1: Log on to the official website gauhati.ac.in
Step 2: Click on the link for result
Step 3: In the provided fields, enter the required details
Step 4: Click on submit
Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen
Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference
Students should note that due to heavy traffic, they might not be able to open the website immediately or the same would take a long time to open. They are required to maintain patience and try again after 10-12 minutes by refreshing the page.
