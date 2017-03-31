Guahati University BA, BSc, BCom exams 2016: Results declared for 1st, 5th semesters

Guahati University BA, BSc, BCom exams 2016: The site is not working at the moment. Guahati University BA, BSc, BCom exams 2016: The site is not working at the moment.

Guahati University BA, BSc, BCom exams 2016: The Guahati University has declared the results for the first and fifth semester exams which were conducted in November and December, 2016. The results are available for students pursuing Bachelor of Arts, Bachelor of Science and Bachelor of Commerce.

The result for the third semester of Guahati University’s November-December 2016 exams are yet to be declared. Candidates who have been eagerly awaiting the results can check the same from the university’s official website (see below to know how).

The university’s official website is not working at the moment. Students who are searching for their results have been requested to be patient and not to worry. The site will soon be accessible for everyone and results can be viewed.

Steps to download the results for Guahati University semester exams:

– Go to the official website of the university (gauhati.ac.in)

– Click on the “Results” tab.

– Enter your details, like your roll number and semester, in the fields provided.

– Click on “Submit” and check your results.

– Download a copy of the results sheet and take a print out of the same for further reference.

