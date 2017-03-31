Gauhati University MBA admission 2017: List of selected candidates released

Gauhati University MBA admission 2017: The venue for the admissions is the Department of Business Administration, Gauhati University. Gauhati University MBA admission 2017: The venue for the admissions is the Department of Business Administration, Gauhati University.

Gauhati University MBA admission 2017: The Gauhati University has released the provisional admission list of candidates selected for the Master of Business Administration (MBA) course for the 2017-18 academic year. Selected students must report to their department by 10 am on April 11, 2017, failing which their seats may be forfeited.

The university has also notified that the selected candidates must bring their original testimonials and the admission process will take place from 11 am till 4 pm. The venue for the admissions is the Department of Business Administration, Gauhati University.

The admission process for students in the waiting list will be held on April 12, 2017. They should report to their department by 11 am for the process which will carry on till 4 pm.

Candidates should note that after the admission of 35 students, 25 others will be admitted from the merit/waiting list on the basis of merit under the self financing scheme.

The admission fees for the MBA course for regular seats is Rs 38,490 and for self financing seats is Rs 59,420. Students from the waiting list have also been informed to pay their fee only after obtaining confirmation from the department concerned.

