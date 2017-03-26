IIT Roorkee declares GATE 2017 results, check here

GATE 2017 Scorecard download for qualified candidates will be enabled shortly. GATE 2017 Scorecard download for qualified candidates will be enabled shortly.

GATE 2017: The results of GATE 2017 has been declared by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee. The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2017 exam was held in February and the final answer keys were released in March.

Successful candidates can download the scorecard till May 5, 2017 only. As per the official website, GATE 2017 scorecard download will be enabled shortly.

The organising authority IIT Roorkee had released the answer keys last month and the candidates were given time till March 6 to raise objections. The candidates can check the final results from the official website – appsgate.iitr.ac.in.

Steps to download GATE 2017 results

Visit the official website mentioned above

On the homepage, enter registration number and other details

The results will be displayed

Check them carefully

IIT Roorkee initially announced that the results for GATE 2017 will be declared on March 27, however, the Institute has released the result a day in advance.

After the declaration of results, GATE scorecards can be downloaded by

(a) All SC/ST/PwD candidates whose marks are greater than or equal to the qualifying mark of SC/ST/PwD candidates in their respective papers, and

(b) All other candidates whose marks are greater than or equal to the qualifying mark of OBC (NCL) candidates in their respective papers.

