IIT GATE 2017 exam: Final answer keys released, check now

GATE 2017 Answer Key: The final answer keys of GATE 2017 has been released by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee. The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2017 exam was held in February

The organising authority IIT Roorkee had released the answer keys last month and the candidates were given time till March 6 to raise objections. The answer keys are available on the official website – gate.iitr.ernet.in.

Steps to download GATE 2017 answer keys

Visit the official website

On the homepage, click on GATE 2017 answer keys

In a new page, enter registration number and other details

The answer keys will be displayed

Check them carefully

In case of queries, there is a procedure to apply

IIT Roorkee also announced that the results for GATE 2017 shall be declared on March 27, 2017.

