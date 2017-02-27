Oscars 2017
GATE 2017: IIT Roorkee releases answer key, check here

IIT GATE 2017 Exam Answer Key: The results for GATE 2017 shall be declared on March 27, 2017.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: February 27, 2017 10:58 am
gate 2017, gate 2017 exam, iit gate 2017, gate 2017 answer key, iit gate 2017 answer key, gate 2017 exam answer key, gate 2017 result, gate 2017 result date, gate.iitr.ernet.in, www.gate.iitr.ernet.in, iit gate, iit gate exam 2017 IIT Gate 2017 Exam Answer Key: The answer keys are available on the official website – gate.iitr.ernet.in.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has released the answer keys for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2017. The module to contest answer keys will be available from 10 am of March 3, 2017 till March 6, 2017. A candidate can challenge the answer key of any question by paying Rs 500 (for each question) through the online payment portal available in the GOAPS.

In case candidates are planning to challenge the answer keys, they should ensure to quote the proper question number as per the PDF file of the question paper given here. The answer keys are available on the official website – gate.iitr.ernet.in.

For candidates who have appeared in GATE 2017 from outside India, the fee for each answer key challenge is US $10. In case the query is right, the payment will be refunded. For all challenges on answer keys, the decision of the GATE 2017 committee shall be final and binding.

Steps to download GATE 2017 answer keys

Visit the official website
On the homepage, click on GATE 2017 answer keys
In a new page, enter registration number and other details
The answer keys will be displayed
Check them carefully
In case of queries, there is a procedure to apply

IIT Roorkee also announced that the results for GATE 2017 shall be declared on March 27, 2017.

