GATE 2017: Answer key to be released on February 27, results on March 27

GATE 2017: IIT Roorkee announced that the results will be declared on March 27, 2017. GATE 2017: IIT Roorkee announced that the results will be declared on March 27, 2017.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has announced that the answer keys for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2017 will be released on February 27, 2017. It also announced that the results for the same will be declared on March 27, 2017.

The period between March 3 and March 6 will be open for challenges by the candidates against the answer key. Any challenge after March 6 will not be accepted.

Those candidates who have cleared the exam will gain admission into MTech and PhD courses in Engineering and Science at Indian Institues of Technology (IITs), Indian Institutes of Science (IISc) and other Universities. The Gate score is also accepted by numerous Public Sector Undertakings during recruitment. These include GAIL, BPCL, BSNL and IOCL.

IIT Roorkee also announced that all extra payment received from GATE 2017 has been refunded. Those who have not received the same can send an email to gateiitr.2017@gmail.com with details including their roll number, payment ID and bank reference number and amount to be refunded with the subject line “EXTRA PAYMENT REFUND REQUEST”.

For more stories on GATE 2017, click here

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd