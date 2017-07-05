GATE 2018 to be conducted by IIT Guwahati, exam in February

GATE 2018: Every year, nearly 10 lakh candidates appear for the exam GATE 2018: Every year, nearly 10 lakh candidates appear for the exam

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2018 will be conducted by the IIT Guwahati. The exam will be held on February 3-4 and February 10-11, 2018. The GATE Online Application Processing System (GOAPS) website will open the enrollment, application filling and application submission on September 1. The official notification is expected to release by next month. IIT Guwahati had conducted the GATE last time in 2010. In 2017, the entrance examination conducting body was IIT Roorkee.

Once released, the aspirants can check detailed notification at gate.iitg.ac.in or they can check this page for all latest updates.

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is the sole medium through aspirants are admitted to post graduate courses in engineering at all IITs, NITs and Indian Institute of Science (IISc). From 2012, the examination has also been used by the PSUs in their recruitment process. The number of PSUs using the GATE score has steadily increased. GATE 2016 score was also used for recruitment of positions in the Cabinet Secretariat in the Government of India.

The application fee is Rs 750 for women aspirants, Rs 750 for SC/ST/PwD category candidates and Rs 1500 for all other candidates. For International candidates application fee is $50. Every year, nearly 10 lakh candidates appear for the exam, making it one of the most sought-after and competitive exam in the country.

Moreover, the IIT Bombay will conduct the Joint Admission Test for M Sc (JAM) 2018, the dates of which are not released yet.

