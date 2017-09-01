GATE 2018: These preparation tips will guide you to score well

Follow the strategy to succeed in GATE 2018 Follow the strategy to succeed in GATE 2018

GATE (Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering) is a great opportunity for students to start a career in PSU jobs or get admission in post graduate engineering courses at top institutes. The GATE 2018 exam dates have been declared and is scheduled for February 3, 4, 10 and 11, 2018. IIT Guwahati will be conducting the exam in an online mode for 23 branches. There will be multiple exam centres across India & abroad to ensure maximum coverage.

Application process for the exam has begun. More than 10 lakh students are expected to appear for the exam this year. Aspirants should begin with their preparation early to stay ahead of their competition. Every student can achieve heights of success by preparing just on their own.

Start by understanding the pattern and syllabus

— Make short notes while going through every topic so you can use them later for revision

— Maintain a list of important formulae and revise them regularly

— Keep practising topic wise questions alongside gaining conceptual knowledge

Many students think that attaining a good score in GATE must take many months of preparing. However, the GATE exam can be successfully tackled in just 4-6 months’ time if you prepare strategically.

— Previous year papers – practice from at least last 15 years papers & get exposure to the level of questions asked in the exam

— Study from standard text books – questions asked in GATE exams are mostly based on concepts explained in these books

— Arrange the subjects of your specialization with greatest and least weightage and prepare as per importance. GATE 2018 exam pattern syllabus and other details, click here to read

Identify important topics, your areas of weaknesses & strengths and accordingly, create your own study plan.

— Weightage analysis of all topics based on previous year papers – Allocate time to cover all important topics and practice frequently asked questions

— Try creating a weekly plan breaking it down to daily tasks, and giving sufficient time to each subject and completing the entire syllabus

— It is a good practice to track your progress regularly and re-strategize again if you’re lagging behind or spearing ahead of your initial plan

Strengthen your fundamental knowledge

— It is essential to have thorough knowledge of fundamentals. Initially, focus on understanding concepts followed by practicing questions

— Standard textbook are a great source to gain conceptual knowledge. There are plenty of video lectures available these days which can also help students learn quickly

— Don’t attempt mock test series at the beginning of your preparation as it will not give you true insights of your preparation level and might also discourage you. View | GATE 2018: Follow this 8-step guide to fill application forms, click here

Make a schedule of your GATE preparation

— Kick start your preparation with a simple but an important subject. (It is recommended to start with Engineering Mathematics and one or two technical subject.)

— Always target to study topic by topic to finish whole subject

— While studying any topic, also make short notes for every important concept, definition, derivation or formulae.

— Practice any examples or questions in the standard textbooks subsequent to studying any topic

— Recall concepts by time to time attempting short tests on all topics

— Always clear your doubts if you ever get stuck on a question or concept

You can use to gradeup app to practice short tests, mocks, previous year papers and get performance analysis. Also you can ask your doubts and get solutions for any question you answer incorrectly.

Revision strategy

— It is essential to revise all subjects you have prepared no less than two months preceding GATE exam

— At this phase, you will be needing all your short notes and formulae’s to help you recall what you’ve learned

— Practicing more and more questions along with giving mock tests will help you revise all topics and pick up tricks on the way

Last month strategy

— Attempt full length mock tests at regular intervals – It will help get familiar with online pattern and using virtual calculators

— Students would also learn proper time management by giving mock exams

— Try to work on weak areas and revising any important topics in the left over time

— Do not study any new topics in the last few days before the exam

Things to remember

— Reach your examination centre city before two days if you are residing outside the city and try to take proper rest before the exam day

— All your hard work and preparation will be tested in just in 3 hours, so make sure that you don’t lose your cool & focus during the exam

Follow above tips and practice consistently for the upcoming exam and you will surely be able to achieve a very good score. Work hard and use your time efficiently as preparation for GATE takes time and effort to complete whole syllabus.

