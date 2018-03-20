GATE 2018 score to be released today at gate.iitg.ac.in

The GATE 2018 score will be computed using the formula given below The GATE 2018 score will be computed using the formula given below

GATE 2018: After releasing the results of Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering 2018, the IIT Guwahati will publish the score card today at gate.iitg.ac.in. GATE 2018 score card can be downloaded only by the successful candidates. GATE 2018 score is valid for three years from the date of announcement of the results. The score card is available till May 31, 2018 on the official website. The counselling process will begin thereafter.

The candidates will have to apply separately for admission in the post-graduate courses through separate counselling conducted for GATE by IITs, NITs, IISc Bangalore, GFTIs and others. Institutes like IITs will conduct GATE 2018 counselling through Common Offer Acceptance Portal (COAP).

Calculation of GATE score

For all papers for which there is only one session, actual marks obtained by the candidates will be used for calculating the GATE 2018 score. For papers held in multi-sessions, normalised marks will be calculated corresponding to the raw marks obtained by a candidate. The GATE 2018 score will be computed using the formula given below.

GATE 2018 formula for calculation of score GATE 2018 formula for calculation of score

M: marks obtained by the candidate (actual marks for single session papers and normalized marks for multi-session papers)

Mq: is the qualifying marks for general category candidate in the paper

M̅ t: is the mean of marks of top 0.1% or top 10 (whichever is larger) of the candidates who

appeared in the paper (in case of multi-session papers including all sessions)

Sq: 350, is the score assigned to Mq

St: 900, is the score assigned to M̅ t

In case, a GATE qualified candidate requires the soft copy of his/her GATE scorecard after May 31 and till December 31, 2018 should pay a fee of 500 (five hundred only) for obtaining the same.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd