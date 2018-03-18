GATE 2018 results: Score card, counselling procedure, COAP, CCMT details

GATE 2018 result: The results were published by IIT Guwahati, on March 16. The results were published by IIT Guwahati, on March 16.

GATE 2018: With the release of GATE 2018 results, the IIT Guwahati is expected to release the score card by March 20 . The counselling process will begin thereafter. Unlike JEE for admission in BTech courses, there is no common counselling for the qualified candidates aspiring to join M Tech or Ph D programmes. The candidates will have to apply separately for admission in the post-graduate programmes through separate counselling conducted for GATE by IITs, NITs, IISc Bangalore, GFTIs and others.

Institutes like IITs will conduct GATE 2018 counselling through Common Offer Acceptance Portal (COAP). On this, a candidate has to first register to the respective IIT’s and departments they are seeking admission for.

Similarly, institutes like NITs, GFTIs and IIITs will conduct the GATE 2018 counselling through Centralised Counselling for M Tech (CCMT). This online admission process is for all the National Institutes of Technologies (NITs) and several other centrally funded institutes like IIITM Gwalior, PDPM IIITDM Jabalpur, IIITDM Kancheepuram, SLIET Longowal, NIFFT Ranchi, SPA Vijayawada, IIIT Allahabad, Central University of Rajasthan, Institute of Technology and IIEST Shibpur. The counselling period usually begins in April.

For those seeking admission in private and state government colleges, they have to fill application form separately as there is no common platform. The exam was conducted on February 3, 4, 10 and 11.

