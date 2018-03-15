GATE 2018 results to release on March 17, final answer keys available at gate.iitg.ac.in

GATE 2018 results: The candidates can download the scorecard from March 20 onwards. GATE 2018 results: The candidates can download the scorecard from March 20 onwards.

GATE 2018: IIT Guwahati will release the results of GATE 2018 on March 17 at gate.iitg.ac.in. The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) was held in February and the final answer keys were released on March 14. The candidates can download the scorecard from March 20 onwards.

Candidates will be able to download the scorecards from March 20 to May 31 from the GOAPS portal. No hard copies of the same will be issued. GATE score is valid for three years from the date of announcement of the results.

GATE 2018 results, here’s how to check

Step 1: Visit the official website mentioned above or click at appsgate.iitg.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, enter registration number and other details

Step 3: The results will be displayed

Step 4: Check them carefully and if needed, take a print out

Read | Career options for low and good scorers in GATE

After the declaration of results, GATE scorecards can be downloaded by

(a) All SC/ST/PwD candidates whose marks are greater than or equal to the qualifying mark of SC/ST/PwD candidates in their respective papers, and

(b) All other candidates whose marks are greater than or equal to the qualifying mark of OBC (NCL) candidates in their respective papers.

Those who crack GATE and score well, get admission in top colleges or they can apply in various government organisations. Starting in 2012, recruitment via GATE score is now a trend where PSU’s use the same to shortlist candidates as trainee engineers. A huge number of vacancies in these PSU’s are filled through this exam. Most PSUs have already released the application forms.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd