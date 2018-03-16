GATE 2018: Check previous year’s cut-off marks

GATE 2018 score card will be out on March 20 GATE 2018 score card will be out on March 20

GATE 2018: The result of the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) will be out anytime soon on the official website. It is a competitive examination conducted jointly by seven Indian Institutes of Technology (Bombay, Delhi, Guwahati, Kanpur, Kharagpur, Madras and Roorkee) and the Indian Institute of Science on behalf of the Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Human Resources Development (MHRD) to fill post-graduate seats.

The GATE score is valid for three years from the date of announcement of the results. This year, IIT Guwahati was the organising institute for GATE and the exam was conducted in 23 subjects. Read below to check out last year’s cut-off to estimate this year’s marks.

GATE 2017 cut-off

Electronics and Communication (EC): 25 (general), 22.50 (OBC), 16.60 (SC/ST/PH)

Civil Engineering (CE): 28.70 (general), 25.8 (OBC), 19.10 (SC/ST/PH)

Electrical Engineering (EE): 25.20 (general), 25.20 (OBC), 16.70 (SC/ST/PH)

Mechanical Engineering (ME): 32.87 (general), 29 (OBC), 21 (SC/ST/PH)

Computer Science & Information Technology (CS): 25 (general), 22.50 (OBC), 16.60 (SC/ST/PH)

Instrumentation Engineering (IN): 34.60 (general), 31.10 (OBC), 23 (SC/ST/PH)

Chemical Engineering (CH): 44.30 (general), 39.80 (OBC), 29.50 (SC/ST/PH)

Biotechnology (BT): 38.90 (general), 35 (OBC), 25.90 (SC/ST/PH)

During the last few years, GATE score has become the criteria for recruitment in government organisations such as Cabinet Secretariat, and national/state public sector undertakings. Due to this reason, there is a steady increase in the number of people appearing for the GATE examination

Top PSUs recruiting through GATE

— Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL)

— Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC)

— Gas Authority of India Limited (GAIL)

— Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL)

— Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL)

— National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC)

— Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL)

— Power Grid Corporation of India (PGCIL)

As per the usual format, GATE ‪consisted of questions on technical stream-wise concepts, engineering maths and general aptitude and was to be completed in a total time of 180 minutes. The GATE 2018 scorecards can be downloaded between March 20 to May 31, 2018 from the GOAPS portal. The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) was held in February and the final answer keys were released on March 14.

