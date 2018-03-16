GATE 2018 result to be declared soon at iitg.ac.in, steps to check scores

GATE result 2018: All those candidates who had appeared for the same are required to check their respective scores at the official website – iitg.ac.in. All those candidates who had appeared for the same are required to check their respective scores at the official website – iitg.ac.in.

GATE result 2018: The results of the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) will be released anytime by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati, today on March 16. All those candidates who had appeared for the same are required to check their respective scores at the official website – iitg.ac.in. The exam was conducted on February 3, 4, 10 and 11 for all those who wish to join master’s and direct doctoral programmes in engineering, technology, architecture and in other branches of science at Indian Institute of Science and all IITs.

GATE result 2018, steps to check scores

Step 1: Log on to the official website or click at appsgate.iitg.ac.in

Step 2: In the provided fields, enter your enrollment ID/email address, password and captcha code

Step 3: Click on submit

Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

The final answer keys were released on March 14 and the candidates can download the scorecard from March 20 onwards to May 31 from the GOAPS portal. No hard copies of the same will be issued. GATE score is valid for three years from the date of announcement of the results. As per the usual format, GATE ‪2018 consisted of questions on technical stream-wise concepts, engineering maths and general aptitude and was to be completed in a total time of 180 minutes.

Besides IITs, IISc and PSUs, the GATE score is accepted by foreign universities as well. Among them, the National University of Singapore (NUS) and Nanyang Technical University (NTU) accepts GATE examination score for admissions in post graduate programmes. Certain universities in Germany like RWTH Aachen and TU Munich have made GATE score mandatory for Indian nationals to be considered for admission to post graduate courses.

