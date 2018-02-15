GATE 2018 response sheet released at appsgate.iitg.ac.in, answer keys to be out soon

GATE 2018 was conducted by IIT Guwahati GATE 2018 was conducted by IIT Guwahati

GATE 2018: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has released the response sheet for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) on the official website – appsgate.iitg.ac.in. The exam was held on February 3, 4 and February 10, 11, 2018 (9 am to 12 pm and 2 pm to 5 pm) for a total of 23 subjects.

The candidates will get three-days to submit their representations to GATE answer key. The candidates will be able to challenge the answer key from February 21 to 23. Therefore, the GATE 2018 answer keys are likely to release around February 21. The GATE 2018 answer key will be available at same GOAPS official website. The result is expected to release by March 17.

GATE 2018 response sheets, here’s how to check

Step 1: Go to the official website

Step 2: Login with you enrollment id/ email address and password

Step 3: Response sheet will be displayed

Step 4: Download the response sheet

The GATE score is valid for three years from the date of announcement of the results. GATE 2018 qualified candidates will be eligible for admission to Post Graduate Programs (Masters & Doctoral) in Engineering/ Technology/ Architecture/ Science. Some Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) such as BHEL, GAIL, HAL, NTPC, NPCIL, ONGC etc also use the GATE scores for recruitment.

