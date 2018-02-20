GATE 2018 official answer keys released at gate.iitg.ac.in, steps to check

GATE 2018 answer keys subject-wise GATE 2018 answer keys subject-wise

GATE 2018 answer keys: The answer keys for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) have been finally released at the official website – gate.iitg.ac.in on February 19. All those who had appeared for the exam can check the same at the website itself. The exam was conducted on February 3, 4, 10 and 11 for all those who wish to join master’s and direct doctoral programmes in engineering, technology, architecture and in other branches of science at Indian Institute of Science and all IITs.

GATE 2018 answer keys, steps to check

Step 1: Log on to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: Click on the link for the answer keys

Step 3: Click on the relevant subject’s answer key link

Step 4: A PDF file will open displaying the answer key

Step 5: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

The candidates will get three-days to submit their representations to GATE answer key. The candidates will be able to challenge the answer key from February 21 to 23. As per the usual format, GATE ‪2018 consisted of questions on technical stream-wise concepts, engineering maths and general aptitude and was to be completed in a total time of 180 minutes. IIT Guwahati will announce GATE 2018 results on 17th March. The score card will be made available for qualified candidates from 20th March to May 31.

