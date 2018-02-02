GATE 2018: Last minute important instructions, exam tomorrow

GATE 2018: The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) will be conducted from tomorrow by IIT Guwahati at different examination centres. GATE 2018: The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) will be conducted from tomorrow by IIT Guwahati at different examination centres.

GATE 2018: The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is all set to be conducted by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati from tomorrow, February 3 at different examination centres. The exam is being held for admission into master’s and direct doctoral programmes in engineering, technology, architecture and in other branches of science at various Indian Institute of Science and IITs.

The exam will consist of two sections containing 65 questions in total. The paper will be for 100 marks and candidates will have three hours to complete the same. Questions will be framed on on general aptitude (15 marks), engineering mathematics (10-13 marks) and core engineering area of the candidate.

Check out these last minute instructions and tips:

Admit card: Do not forget to carry to your admit card and photo ID at the examination venue in any case. Before sleeping, keep it inside your bag. Keep in mind that no softcopy of admit card in cell phones will be accepted for verification at the centre. You won’t be allowed to appear for the paper in case you forget it.

Revision: Do not start revising the entire syllabus one day before the exam. It will only create more confusion. Go through only those topics or points which your are 100 per cent confident about and are important. If you have made any footnotes while preparing, go through them.

Now new topics: Do not touch new topics a night before the exam. If you have left something, let it be. Trying to mug up new content at the last moment will give you more stress and may affect your performance. Focus in your strength and not weakness.

Stay positive: Be happy about the way you’ve prepared and relax. Meditate or spend time with your family a night before. Your revision should occupy only 2-3 hours on the last day. Spend rest of the day doing something you love and maintain a positive outlook.

Examination venue: In order to avoid confusion and save time, check the address of your examination centre a night before. Leave your house on time. It is always better to reach the venue half an hour before rather than reaching late.

Negative marking: Be careful as marks will be cut for wrong answers. Do not try your luck at questions which are unsure about.

