GATE 2018 admit cards released at gate.iitg.ac.in

GATE 2018: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has activated the admit card link for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) today, a day before the scheduled date. Candidates who have applied for the exam can download the admit cards at the official website – gate.iitg.ac.in. The exam is scheduled to be held on February 3, 4 and February 10, 11, 2018 (9 am to 12 pm and 2 pm to 5 pm).

GATE 2018 exam pattern: The exam consists of two sections containing 65 questions in total. The paper will be for 100 marks which candidates will have three hours to score. The paper will contain questions on general aptitude (15 marks), engineering mathematics (10-13 marks) and core engineering area of the candidate.

The questions will be of both Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) and fill in the blanks type. While the MCQs have negative markings for wrong answers, the numerical fill in the blanks type questions does not have any negative marking scheme.

GATE 2018 admit card, here’s how to download:

Step 1: Log on to the official website of GATE (appsgate.iitr.ac.in)

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that says “Download GATE 2018 admit card”.

Step 3: Enter the required details like registration number in the fields provided and click on submit button.

Step 4: Download the hall ticket and take a printout for further reference.

GATE 2018 important dates

Admit cards release: January 5, 2018

GATE 2018 exam: February 3, 4 and February 10, 11, 2018 (9 am to 12 pm and 2 pm to 5 pm)

Results release date: March 17, 2018

