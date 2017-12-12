GATE 2018 exam schedule released at gate.iitg.ac.in, papers to begin from February 3

GATE 2018 official website GATE 2018 official website

GATE 2018: The examination schedule for GATE 2018 has been released by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati. Candidates can check the time table for different papers at the official website – gate.iitg.ac.in. IIT Guwahati had last conducted Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) in 2010. In 2017, the entrance examination conducting body was IIT Roorkee.

The exam is slated to take place on February 3, 4, 10 and 11. 23 papers will be conducted across eight sessions – 9:00 am to 12 pm (forenoon) and 2 pm to 5 pm (afternoon.

The registration for GATE commenced on September 1 and concluded on October 9.

GATE 2018: Examination schedule

Admit card details

Candidates will be able to obtain their respective admit cards from January 5. The hall ticket/admit card will contain all the details related to exam duration, venue and roll number.

Exam pattern: The exam consists of two sections containing 65 questions in total. The paper will be for 100 marks which candidates will have three hours to score. The paper will contain questions on general aptitude (15 marks), engineering mathematics (10-13 marks) and core engineering area of the candidate.

The questions will be of both multiple choice type and fill in the blanks type. While the Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) have negative markings for wrong answers, the numerical fill in the blanks type questions do not have any negative marking scheme.

About GATE

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is conducted for admission into master’s and direct doctoral programs in engineering, technology, architecture and in other branches of science at various Indian Institute of Science and IITs.

