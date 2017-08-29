GATE 2018: Eligibility, important dates, paper pattern and all you need to know

GATE 2018: The paper will be for 100 marks which candidates will have three hours to score. GATE 2018: The paper will be for 100 marks which candidates will have three hours to score.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati will conduct the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) in February next year. Candidates who wish to join master’s and direct doctoral programs in engineering, technology, architecture and in other branches of science at various Indian Institute of Science and IITs are required to clear GATE 2018. Candidates can apply for the exams from the official website (gate.iitg.ac.in).

Here are five things that you need to know about the exam:

1. Important dates:

Application process begins- September 1, 2017

Last date to apply- October 5, 2017

Admit cards- January 5, 2018

GATE 2018- February 3, 4 and February 10, 11, 2018 (9 am to 12 pm and 2 pm to 5 pm)

Results- March 17, 2018

2. Eligibility:

There is no age limit for GATE 2018. Candidates should be graduating BE, BTech, BPharmacy, BArch, BSc (Research), BS, MA, MSc, MCA, Int MSc or Int BSMS in 2018. If not the above then they should have be completing their Int ME, MTech (post BSc) or a dual degree after 10+2 by 2019-20.

3. Documents required for application:

– Personal information including name, date of birth and personal mobile number.

– Address of communaication

– Eligibility degree details

– College name and address

– GATE choice of subject and exam centre

– Image of candidate’s signature.

– Eligibility certificate scanned

– Reserved category certificates scanned

– ID proof

– Online fee payment

4. Exam pattern: The exam consists of two sections containing 65 questions in total. The paper will be for 100 marks which candidates will have three hours to score. The paper will contain questions on general aptitude (15 marks), engineering mathematics (10-13 marks) and core engineering area of the candidate.

The questions will be of both multiple choice type and fill in the blanks type. While the Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) have negative markings for wrong answers, the numerical fill in the blanks type questions do not have any negative marking scheme.

5. Application fee:

UR- Rs 1,500

Women- Rs 750

SC/ST/PwD- Rs 750

International- $ 50

