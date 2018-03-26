GATE 2018: CCMT schedule released, check details here

GATE was conducted on February 3, 4, 10 and 11 for all those who wish to join master’s and direct doctoral programmes. GATE was conducted on February 3, 4, 10 and 11 for all those who wish to join master’s and direct doctoral programmes.

GATE counselling 2018: The results of the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) was released by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati, on March 16 and now the online registration and fee payment for the centralized counselling (CCMT) will begin from April 3. The last date for the same will be May 8 (11:59 pm). GATE was conducted on February 3, 4, 10 and 11 for all those who wish to join master’s and direct doctoral programmes in engineering, technology, architecture and in other branches of science at Indian Institute of Science and all IITs.

The counseling is a convenient platform for the students to apply for M Tech/M Arch/M Plan/M Des programmes, based on their GATE score, in all NITs and reputed centrally funded technical institutions. Candidates

will be offered seats based on their choices in the order of merit over multiple rounds of allotment process. The final answer keys were released on March 14 and the score cards were made available from March 20 onwards at the GOAPS portal.

Rules for seat allotment

— Seat allotment is based on the merit list and availability of seat as per filled choices

— Merit list will be prepared on the basis of GATE score

— To determine inter-se-merit of candidates having same GATE score, following criterion will be

used:

1) Those having GATE score in 2016 will be given preference over candidates having score of 2017, or 2018.

2) Those having GATE score in 2017 will be given preference over candidates having score of 2018.

3) If year of GATE score is same, then preference will be given to that candidate who has obtained higher GATE marks out of 100.

Important dates

Last date of online choice filling: May 14 (11:59 pm)

Locking of choices: May 8 to 14 (till 11:59 pm)

