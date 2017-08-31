GATE 2018: Application process to begin from tomorrow at gate.iitg.ac.in

GATE 2018 will be conducted by IIT Guwahati GATE 2018 will be conducted by IIT Guwahati

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2018) application process will begin from September 1 at gate.iitg.ac.in. Candidates who wish to apply for admission in post graduate courses in engineering at all IITs, NITs and Indian Institute of Science (IISc) can apply online when GATE Online Application Processing System (GOAPS) website opens in the morning.

The exam will be conducted by IIT Guwahati for 23 subjects or papers and would be distributed over February 3 and 4, and February 10 and 11, 2018.

Several Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) also use GATE scores to shortlist the candidates for employment. A few such organizations are: Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL), Gas Authority of India Limited (GAIL), Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC), Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL), Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) and Power Grid Corporation of India.

How to Apply:

Step 1: Candidates need to visit the official website

Step 2: Get registered as a new user using valid email ID and mobile number

Step 3: After registeration, candidates will get their enrolment ID and password.

Step 4: Fill the GATE 2018 application form

Step 5: Upload photograph, signature and other required documents and details

Step 5: Pay the fees online through net banking or debit card

Step 6: Download and take a print out of the registration

