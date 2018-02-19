GATE 2018 answer keys released, download at appsgate.iitg.ac.in

GATE 2018 answer keys are available at appsgate.iitg.ac.in GATE 2018 answer keys are available at appsgate.iitg.ac.in

GATE 2018: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has released the answer keys for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) on the official website – appsgate.iitg.ac.in. The exam was held on February 3, 4 and February 10, 11, 2018 (9 am to 12 pm and 2 pm to 5 pm) for a total of 23 subjects. Last week, IIT Guwahati had released the response sheet.

The candidates will get three-days to submit their representations to GATE answer key. The candidates will be able to challenge the answer key from February 21 to 23. GATE 2018 result is expected to release by March 17.

GATE 2018 answer keys, here’s how to check

Step 1: Go to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: On the homepage, click on GATE 2018 answer keys link

Step 3: Login with you enrollment id/ email address and password

Step 3: The answer keys will be displayed

Step 4: Download and check them carefully

Candidates will be able to download the scorecards from March 20 to May 31 from the GOAPS portal. No hard copies of the same will be issued. GATE score is valid for three years from the date of announcement of the results. GATE 2018 qualified candidates will be eligible for admission to Post Graduate Programs (Masters & Doctoral) in Engineering/ Technology/ Architecture/ Science. Some Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) such as BHEL, GAIL, HAL, NTPC, NPCIL, ONGC etc also use the GATE scores for recruitment.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd