GATE 2018: Answer key objection raising facility to end today, apply at gate.iitg.ac.in

GATE 2018: The answer keys for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) were released on February 19 and today is the last date to raise objection, if any, for the same. All those who are unsatisfied with the answers can raise objections regarding the same at the official website – gate.iitg.ac.in. The exam was conducted on February 3, 4, 10 and 11 for all those who wish to join master’s and direct doctoral programmes in engineering, technology, architecture and in other branches of science at Indian Institute of Science and all IITs.

As per the usual format, GATE ‪2018 consisted of questions on technical stream-wise concepts, engineering maths and general aptitude and was to be completed in a total time of 180 minutes. IIT Guwahati will announce GATE 2018 results on 17th March.

The score card will be made available for qualified candidates from 20th March to May 31. No hard copies of the same will be issued. GATE score is valid for three years from the date of announcement of the results.

