GATE 2018 analysis for sessions 5 and 6: Overall, paper was moderate

GATE 2018 answer keys to release this month GATE 2018 answer keys to release this month

The ‪Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE), ‪2018 fifth and sixth sessions were held on February 10 in the morning and afternoon. The exams were held on February 3 and 4, and February 10 and 11. This year more weightage has been given to digital logic rather than the core subjects like communication and analog. Weightage for analog has been reduced this year, however, the weightage for other subjects was more or less same compared to last year.

As per TIME coaching institute, no Numerical Answer Type (NAT) questions were asked in general aptitude. Most of the questions were conceptual based and one who has a good command on fundamentals and core concepts can answer comfortably. Overall, paper was moderate.

In the second session, unlike every year, good weightage given to core subjects like machines, power systems and power electronics. Most of the questions were based on mathematical analysis. Questions from Engg maths were little difficult. As expected, more no.of NAT Type Questions were given in the exam.

Overall paper was between moderate to difficult.

The GATE 2018 answer keys are expected to release by February-end and the results will be released on March 17

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd