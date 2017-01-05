GATE 2017 exam: Admit card to be released tomorrow

GATE 2017: The examination is conducted for the candidates across India who wish to pursue their Masters or Doctorate levels in the field. GATE 2017: The examination is conducted for the candidates across India who wish to pursue their Masters or Doctorate levels in the field.

The admit card for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) will be be released on Friday January 6, 2017. The exam, conducted by the Indian Institute of science and the Indian Institutes of technology, will take place on February 4, 5, 11 and 12, 2017. The admit cards for the same will be available on the official website (appsgate.iitr.ac.in).

The examination is conducted for the candidates across India who wish to pursue their Masters or Doctorate levels in the field. The exam tests the candidates’ aptitude for science, identifies the candidate’s understanding of a subject and eligibility for higher learning. In the past few years, Government Organizations and National/State Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) are also using the GATE score card for recruitment purposes, according to the GATE Organizing chairman, Govind Chakrapani.

Candidates appearing for the examination must carry a copy of their admit card as it contains crucial details like the venue and roll number. Those taking the exam must present their admit cards for verification along with a valid photo identity proof (passport, PAN card, voter ID, Aadhar card, College ID, employee ID, driving license).

Exam: GATE 2017

Dates:

Admit cards released- Friday, January 6, 2017

Date of exam- February 4, February 5, February 11, February 12, 2017

Steps to download GATE 2017 exam admit card:

– Log on to the official website of GATE (appsgate.iitr.ac.in)

– Click on the link that says “Download GATE 2017 admit card”.

– Enter the required details in the fields provided and click on submit button.

– Download the hall ticket and take a printout for further reference.

