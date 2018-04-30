Gaps in the system to check sexual harassment in colleges, universities

Many students who are on the ICC said they had not been briefed of the functions they are supposed to serve. (Representational photo) Many students who are on the ICC said they had not been briefed of the functions they are supposed to serve. (Representational photo)

In February this year, a first-year student of a Delhi University college filed a complaint with the varsity, accusing a teacher of sexual harassment. Alleging that she was being threatened with suspension, she also produced video evidence against the teacher. A week earlier, another student had approached Delhi Police, levelling similar allegations against another teacher.

Both students had approached the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) at their college, but in vain. “Nothing was happening. My college president helped me approach university authorities,” said the girl who, two months on, is still awaiting action on her complaint.

The two incidents, and the outrage that followed, prompted DU to send out notices to colleges to mandatorily constitute an ICC, with elected student representatives.

“We have had college complaints committees for several years, but with the university’s orders, students are now being elected,” said R K Gupta, officiating principal of Ram Lal Anand College.

However, The Indian Express looked at the ICCs across DU colleges — and discovered lingering issues. As per University Grants Commission (UGC) guidelines, the ICC should consist of nine members — a presiding officer (ideally a senior woman faculty member); two faculty members; two non-teaching staff members; three student representatives chosen through elections; and one NGO representative or any civil society member familiar with issues of sexual harassment.

However, in at least 14 of 61 DU colleges, there are less than three (in some cases, zero) student representatives on the panel, or there are three who were simply nominated instead of being elected. In at least five colleges, women do not constitute half the ICC members, in violation of UGC guidelines.

Moreover, there is little consistency in the composition of ICCs — at least 17 colleges had less than nine members, while 13 others had more.

All these factors add up to a situation where students are hesitant to approach the panel, or are simply not aware that it exists. Most DU colleges either received no complaints, or received “just one-two” in the last year, officials said. The exact number of complaints was unavailable as the cases are sensitive in nature, officials said.

More alarmingly, even the university ICC does not have student representatives. “There are several departments, so we had to find a way to give representation to all. Formalisation had to be done, and a committee has already been formed. In the next academic session, the election can take place,” said DU proctor Neeta Sehgal.

Anamika Prasad, an ICC member from ARSD College, said they received two written complaints but “informal” complaints are “difficult to deal with”. “We try to counsel these students and work with the Women’s Development Cell to help them,” she said.

Khushboo Chaudhary, who was picked for the ICC at Daulat Ram College by virtue of being a college union member, said lack of student representatives defeats the purpose of an ICC. “Students feel more comfortable approaching the body when their peers are part of it, otherwise there is resistance,” she said.

With the notification of the Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal of Sexual Harassment of Women Employees and Students in Higher Educational Institutions Regulations 2015, it became mandatory for all universities and colleges to constitute an ICC.

While the UGC states that “contact details of members of the ICC and complaints’ procedure should be conspicuously displayed”, several colleges don’t have updated information on their websites. Some have no information at all. Most colleges display names of ICC members with no contact details.

Several principals said this is because the websites are being updated. DDU principal S K Garg said contact numbers of the ICC members were not displayed publicly due to “privacy reasons”.

“The university reported the regulation in the executive council in 2017, but there was a delay. It was only after incidents of sexual harassment came into the limelight that the university stressed on forming committees,” said Rajesh Jha, a political science teacher at Rajdhani College.

Abha Dev Habib, a former executive council member and teacher at Miranda House, said the earlier ordinance 15 (D) of DU was better than the ICC. “Then, teachers and non-teaching staff were elected, not nominated. Now, they are handpicked by the principal, so that becomes problematic. The success of these committees depends on how quickly results are produced, but many view this as something against them and tend to cover it up,” said Dev.

Many students who are on the ICC said they had not been briefed of the functions they are supposed to serve.

In JNU, where the ICC has replaced the Gender Sensitisation Committee Against Sexual Harassment (GSCASH), the new body has come under attack by the teachers’ association and the students’ union.

GSCASH included four elected faculty members of whom at least two were women; four elected student representatives of whom at least two were women; and one elected woman officer as well as one elected woman staff member, among others. In the ICC, only three student representatives are elected; other than that, three faculty members and two non-teaching staff are nominated.

This, they say, makes the body susceptible to administrative influence. Former JNUTA president Ayesha Kidwai said, “Through the process of election (for GSCASH), I could evaluate each candidate for their experience, knowledge, and attitude on the subject of sexual harassment, past record, impartiality, and freedom from pressure from powerful people in the university. With the ICC, I have no chance to make any such assessment and know that the people who serve on it are nominated because they are close to people in power. How can I have any confidence in them?”

