Gandhi’s death anniversary: Wear khadi once a week, Gujarat govt asks teaching and non-teaching staff

The Gujarat government wants its teaching and non-teaching staff to wear khadi at least once a week. To commemorate Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary (January 30), the Gujarat education department, which has over two-and-a-half lakh staff members, has passed a resolution in this regard. Incidentally, on December 30 last year, the Madhya Pradesh government had issued a circular to all its officers and employees to wear khadi-made clothes once a week.

Announcing the decision on Sunday, Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama said that the decision was being taken only after the approval from various teachers’ and non-teachers’ associations who have given consent to wear khadi once a week. Chudasama told The Indian Express, “I will myself wear khadi on Monday. I have not fixed any particular day, but asked the department staff to choose it on their own when they want to wear khadi to work in the week.”

The associations who have given their consent include Gujarat State Primary Teachers’ Association, Gujarat State Higher Secondary Teachers’ Federation, Gujarat State Secondary Teachers’ Association, Gujarat State Principals’ Association, Gujarat State Administrative Employees Association and Non-government Granted Clerk and Administrative Employees Association.

The resolution passed by the Gujarat government will cover nearly 42,000 primary, secondary and higher secondary government and non-government granted schools across the state. The move is also slated at promoting small and medium scale cottage industries dependent on hand-made fabric.

“This will not only propagate Gandhi’s thoughts, but also boost the khadi and handloom industry,” said Pankaj Patel, president, Gujarat State Higher Secondary Teachers’ Federation. The federation has nearly 32,000 non- government granted secondary and higher secondary school teachers.

The associations claimed that though the day was yet to be decided by the education minister, it might be left to the associations to take that decision as per their convenience. “The minister asked our opinion on this to which our association was happy to abide. We were told that this will be announced on Gandhi’s death anniversary (January 30),” said Digvijaysinh Jadeja, president of Gujarat Primary Teachers’ Association. The association claims to have the membership of 1.95 lakh government primary teachers of Gujarat.