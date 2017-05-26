Latest News

Gandhinagar: 50,000 scholarships for Africans

"Cooperation in skill development and employment is very important,” Javadekar said.

By: Express News Service | Gandhinagar | Published:May 26, 2017 4:59 am

In the next five years, the Indian government will be doubling the number of scholarships offered to African students to 50,000, Union Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar said at a session of African Development Bank’s annual general meeting in Gandhinagar, Thursday.  “We are determined to take our Indo-African cooperation to the next level in a short time. We need to accelerate the process,” he said. “Cooperation in skill development and employment is very important.”

