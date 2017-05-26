Gandhinagar: 50,000 scholarships for Africans

In the next five years, the Indian government will be doubling the number of scholarships offered to African students to 50,000, Union Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar said at a session of African Development Bank’s annual general meeting in Gandhinagar, Thursday. “We are determined to take our Indo-African cooperation to the next level in a short time. We need to accelerate the process,” he said. “Cooperation in skill development and employment is very important.”

