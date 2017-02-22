G Raghuram takes charge as Director of IIM Bangalore

The professor, who has also been a Dean (faculty) of IIM Ahmedabad, said that he felt honoured and wished to take the institution to “greater heights”. The professor, who has also been a Dean (faculty) of IIM Ahmedabad, said that he felt honoured and wished to take the institution to “greater heights”.

The Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore (IIM-B) on Wednesday witnessed G Raghuram taking charge as the institute’s Director. Prior to accepting the appointment at IIM Bangalore, he was the chairperson of the Public Systems Group (PSG) at IIM-Ahmedabad. The professor, who has also been a Dean (faculty) of IIM Ahmedabad, said that he felt honoured and wished to take the institution to “greater heights”.

Raghuram has been known for his contribution in academics and has written 35 refereed papers, 155 case studies and co-authored six books. He was a faculty member at IIM-A since 1985. He even worked as the Indian Railways’ Chair Professor from January 2008 to August 2010.

It was recently found that 14 of 20 IIMs in India have no Directors. Some of these positions have been lying vacant for at lease a year. To fix this situation, the government on February 10 appointed Directors for 10 IIMs across the country. These included the appointment of IIMs’ first woman director. Of the 10 directors appointed, three are teaching staff at IIM Lucknow.

The IIMs that got new directors include Bodhgaya (Bihar), Sirmaur (Himachal Pradesh), Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh), Trichy (Tamil Nadu), Nagpur (Maharashtra), Sambalpur (Odisha), Raipur (Chhattisgarh), Rohtak (Haryana), Ranchi (Jharkhand) and Bangalore.

