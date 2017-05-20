FYJC Pune admissions: 25 per cent reservation for students who took technical subjects in Class X

The state offers vocational stream in junior colleges. The state offers vocational stream in junior colleges.

For the first time, a 25 per cent reservation has been introduced for the popular bifocal and MCVC courses seats, for students who have opted for technical subjects in Class X, in first year junior college (FYJC).

The state offers bifocal stream in junior college (Class XI, XII), under its vocational education scheme, which is mainly for those pursuing professional courses at the graduation level.

Minimum Competency Vocational Courses (MCVC), however, are offered at FYJC and second year junior college levels.

A limited number of seats are available at selected junior colleges for such courses. Usually, due to lack of seats, only top scorers of SSC make it to these courses.

However, terming that practice ‘unfair’ to students who have opted for technical subjects in Class X, the Centralised Admission Committee (CAP) committee has now introduced a provision to reserve a fixed number of seats for such students.

Explaining the provision, Meenakshi Raut, assistant director of education, Pune, said that at the Class X-level itself, many students opt for technical or skill-based subjects, depending on their interests. “However, at the time of admissions in junior college, because bifocal and vocational seats are few, students with higher overall percentage get preference in admission. There may be a student with a lesser overall percentage but an interest in that subject and had opted for it at school level too. Should that student not get the opportunity to study the subject of their choice further? Hence, for their benefit, we have decided to introduce this 25 per cent reservation,” she said.

Since the admission form is to be filled up in two parts, Part I of the exam form now asks students if they had taken any vocational subject in Class X, with details of the subject. It then asks students if they have an interest in taking admission in either bifocal, MCVC or technical courses. At the time of admission, these students would get first preference,” she added.

“So, if we have 100 seats for technical or vocational courses, the first 25 admissions would be of students who had opted for technical subjects and the rest will be allotted on overall merit,” Raut pointed out.

