FYJC Mumbai second merit list 2017 out at mumbai.11thadmission.net, pune.11thadmission.net

The second merit list for FYJC (First Year Junior College) admissions will be released today at mumbai.11thadmission.net and pune.11thadmission.net. The Centralised Admissions Procedure (CAP) for FYJC admission for first round ended on July 18. Of the total 48,315 candidates in Pune, 1,631 confirmed seats.

As per reports, nearly 70 to 80 per cent of the seats in popular Mumbai colleges are full post the admissions based on the first merit list. In the first round, 1.56 lakh candidates were allotted seats of which only 79,474 candidates have confirmed their admissions.

In the first merit list, the cut-offs were considerably lower than last year. The round two admission process will continue for three days (July 21 to 24) from 10 am to 5 pm. On July 29, the students can check the vacancy position and the cut-off.

FYJC merit list 2017, here’s how to check

Step 1: Go to the official websites mentioned above

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘FYJC merit list round 2′ link

Step 3: A new page will open. Enter your registration number and other details

Step 4: Your result will appear on the screen.

Step 5: If require, download and take a print out

In the first merit list, St Xavier’s College demanded 98 per cent for BA courses for non-state board students. Bachelor in Accounting and Finance (BAF) saw the highest cut-offs across courses, with Jai Hind College capping it at 96 per cent. At KC College, too, the cut-off for the course was as high as 94 per cent.

