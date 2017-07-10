FYJC Mumbai, Pune merit list 2017 to release today at mumbai.11thadmission.net, pune.11thadmission.net

FYJC admission will commence from July 11 onwards FYJC admission will commence from July 11 onwards

The First Year Junior College (FYJC) merit list will be announced today on the offficial website at 5 pm. The centralised admission process will allot seats to nearly 2.35 lakh FYJC applicants. Candidates can check this page to stay updated on the merit list. In Mumbai, about 2.36 lakh candidates have applied of which 13,595 have secured 90 per cent and above in their Class 10 board exams. Due to this reason, the competition level for admission in popular college is expected to increase, however there are more seats on offer in 750 junior colleges.

FYJC merit list 2017, here’s how to check

Step 1: Go to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘FYJC merit list round 1′ link

Step 3: A new page will open. Enter your registration number and other details

Step 4: Your result will appear on the screen.

Step 5: If required, download and take a print out

The round one admission process will be for three days starting from July 11 to 13 from 10 am to 5 pm. On July 14, the students can check the vacancy position and the cut-off. From July 15 till 18, applicants can change their preference. The second merit list will be out on July 21 to 24 and on their list will be released on July 29, 2017.

The number of top scorers has dipped from last year by almost 1,000. Compared to the 14,589 students securing above 90 percent last year, this year it is 994 less.

