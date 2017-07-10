FYJC merit list 2017: Carry these important documents for admission

FYJC Mumbai, Pune 11th admission 2017: While keeping a tab on the official websites of colleges is important it is also necessary to keep all the necessary documents for admissions in one place so as to avoid any last minute panic. FYJC Mumbai, Pune 11th admission 2017: While keeping a tab on the official websites of colleges is important it is also necessary to keep all the necessary documents for admissions in one place so as to avoid any last minute panic.

FYJC merit list 2017: The First Year Junior College (FYJC) admissions are in full swing in Mumbai and Pune and about 2.36 lakh candidates seeking a seat at colleges across the cities, the process can seem overwhelming. The first merit list is set to release today and students have their eyes and aspirations set on seats at about 750 colleges.

While keeping a tab on the official websites of colleges is important it is also necessary to keep all the necessary documents for admissions in one place so as to avoid any last minute panic. Here is a list of documents that will be requires for admission to colleges in Mumbai and Pune.

FYJC Mumbai, Pune 11th admission 2017 documents required:

1. Original mark sheet of class 10 or SSC exams or any equivalent recognised exam.

2. Original school leaving certificate.

3. Caste certificate (if applicable).

4. Special reservation certificate (if applicable).

Students should also keep two or three sets of photocopies for the above documents as they will be required for admission to a junior college. The first round of the admission process will take place from July 11 to July 13. The second merit list will be released by July 19 and admission through the same will take place from July 21 to July 24.

