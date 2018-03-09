FYJC admissions: Bifocal courses to be introduced in online process

TWEAKING admissions to first year junior college (FYJC) this year, the education department has decided to introduce bifocal courses in the online admission process. Officials in the education department said that students could opt for bifocal courses — vocational courses offered under the vocational education scheme. Such bifocal courses are offered in Science and Commerce streams.

“Applicants can opt for these courses and a special allotment round or ‘zero’ round will be conducted for admission to these courses. Students can confirm their admission right after. If they don’t, they will be carried forward to the general admission rounds,” said an official from the education department.

Earlier, colleges would allot seats to students from the parent streams for the bifocal courses.

