FYJC admission deadline extended by 12 hours

Applicants who missed the deadline to confirm their admissions in first year junior colleges (FYJC) can now do so by Friday noon. Following confusion and chaos around the admission process this year as well as the eight-hour delay in declaring the first list, the education department has extended the deadline for admission by 12 hours.

“We have decided to extend the deadline until Friday 12 pm for the benefit of those students who missed the deadline. This will have no effect on the further merit lists,” said BB Chavan, deputy director, education.

So far 74,694 applicants have confirmed their admissions, almost half of the 1.56 lakh who were allotted seats in the first round of admissions. Officials are expecting that more candidates will confirm their admissions after the extension.

An official said several candidates might have decided to wait for the second list in the hope for a better allotment.

For those allotted seats in the college of their first preference, failure to confirm admission would lead to disbarment from the admission process. A total of 53,803 applicants got a seat in the junior college of their first preference in the first round.

The rest of the applicants have the option to wait for the second list and also shuffle their preferences after July 15.

