FYJC: Shrinking vacancies, rising cut-offs make choosing seats for last round tougher

The last round of FYJC admissions, which begins today, is going to be a crucial one as FYJC seats in most top colleges are either full or almost full, and the cut-off margins remain high. This is most probably going to be the last round of admissions where students can get betterment options, and may be the “last chance” for students to opt for another college or choice of subjects, say experts.

About 30,000 students are expected to fill forms for the 41,086 seats available for Round IV. A special round of admissions will be held after the ATKT results are declared. Experts have advised students to choose wisely, considering that cut-off margins have barely dropped in the last few rounds.

For example, at SP College, the cut-off in Round II for seats in the Science stream was 455, which dropped by only one mark to 454 in Round III. In the case of Modern College, the cut-off has actually increased by three marks, from 457 in Round II to 460 in Round III.

“This year, there was an option to change the preference list after each round. That’s why students who earlier didn’t choose top colleges or put it somewhere low on their preference list, thinking that they won’t get admissions, had an option to revise it after each round. That’s how the cut-offs didn’t fall, and sometimes even increased in further rounds. For Round IV, the competition will be tough, so students must not expect the cut-offs to drop much. In fact… in many faculties, the seats are now full,” said R R Pardeshi, principal of Fergusson College.

During the earlier rounds, thousands of students had not confirmed their seats as they were hoping to get better ones. But experts have warned students against taking any chances in Round IV, as chances of getting a college and subject of their choice would be difficult, as there are few vacancies in top colleges.

At least 25-30 top colleges have already declared zero vacancies. “… Most students are vying for a seat in the top colleges and they keep delaying their admission… the seats get full by the third round and for the fourth round, barely any seats will remain. If a college has only three available seats, will it make sense for a student with more than a 10-mark difference in cut-offs to apply there? That’s why students must look at the vacancies available in the colleges, compare the drop in cut-offs in the last three rounds and then select the college accordingly. Under no circumstance would I advice a student to choose a college where the difference between the cut-off and obtained marks is more than 10,” said Jagdish Chinchole, senior member of the Common Admission Process (CAP) committee and former vice-principal of Modern College.

CAP officials have also urged students to treat this round as their “last chance” at admissions. “Until now, we saw that students were still putting the names of colleges whose cut-offs didn’t match with their obtained marks… but they have to accept that the fourth round may be their last chance and now they should treat the preference list as the final one… In last few rounds, we have seen that the cut-offs have not fallen very sharply… in some top colleges, they have remained the same or even increased, so students should not choose a college with a large margin of difference…,” said Meenakshi Raut, assistant director of education, Pune.

She added that students should also consider the vacancies in constitutionally reserved categories. In many colleges, a large number of seats are vacant in SC/ST and other reserved categories, but no applications have been received from students for these categories. “In such cases, the process of inward reservation will be followed and the seats will eventually come to the general open category. Students should consider those seats while applying but even then, the scope for a difference in the cut-off wouldn’t be too much,” added Raut.

