FYJC admission 2017: Second list out, cut-offs remain high

The second merit list for first-year junior college admissions released on Thursday continued to see high cut-offs. Even as some colleges dropped their cut-offs marginally in the second round, several sought-after colleges continued to have high cut-offs, particularly in Arts and Commerce streams. While the first merit list had seen a slight slump from last year’s percentages, there was hardly any dip in percentages in the second list compared to the first.

At HR College of Commerce and Economics, the cut-off dropped barely by 0.4 per cent from 91.4 per cent in the first round. At KC College, the cut-off for Science stream dropped by around 3 per cent to 82.2 percent. However, the cut-off for Arts remained the same as the first round and for Commerce, it barely dropped by 2 marks.

Principals said this was because the top colleges had very few seats left in these streams and hence competition was high. For instance the cut-off at Mithibai College increased by 0.8 per cent for the Arts stream and remained the same for Commerce at 87.8 per cent. “Top scorers had applied to all the sought-after colleges. However, it appears that most waited for betterment. After the first round, our college had very few seats in Arts and Commerce and we still saw top scoring applicants. Hence the high cut-offs,” said principal Rajpal Hande.

After a delay of eight hours in the release of the first merit list, the education department was quick in releasing the second list, a few hours ahead of schedule. In the second round, 80,141 candidates were allotted seats of which 18,468 were allotted seats in a college of their first preference. A total of 14,341 candidates were allotted seats in a college of their second preference.

In Commerce stream, 49,314 candidates got seats while in Science there are 27,757 students and in Arts, 6,239 candidates were allotted seats. Candidates can now confirm admissions by paying the full fee between July 21 and 24.

In the first round, the education department had allotted seats to around 1.56 lakh candidates of a total of 2.36 lakh who applied. Of these only 79,474 had confirmed their admissions.

